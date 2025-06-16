Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Trend Micro Incorporated TMICY: This security-related software company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Trend Micro’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK: This industrial automation and digital transformation solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Rockwell’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dunelm Group plc DNLMY: This retailer of homewares has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Dunelm’s shares gained 28.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

