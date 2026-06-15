Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15:

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This pawn services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

EZCORP's shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EZCORP, Inc. Price

EZCORP, Inc. price | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

nVent Electric plc NVT: This electrical equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

nVent Electric’s shares gained 45.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

nVent Electric PLC Price

nVent Electric PLC price | nVent Electric PLC Quote

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST: This discount retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Ross Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ross Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ross Stores, Inc. Quote

Ross Stores’ shares gained 15.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ross Stores, Inc. Price

Ross Stores, Inc. price | Ross Stores, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.