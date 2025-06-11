Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Silver Standard Resources Inc. SSRM: This precious metal resource properties mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

SSR’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV: This cloud-based software company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% overthe last 60 days.

Veeva’s shares gained 21.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% overthe last 60 days.

BAE’s shares gained 18.9% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

