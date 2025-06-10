Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Amarin Corporation plc AMRN: This pharmaceuticals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Amarin’s shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX: This mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance and repairs company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% overthe last 60 days.

Comfort Systems’s shares gained 54.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

UiPath Inc. PATH: This robotic process automation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% overthe last 60 days.

UiPath’s shares gained 11.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

