Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:
Amarin Corporation plc AMRN: This pharmaceuticals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Amarin’s shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX: This mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance and repairs company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% overthe last 60 days.
Comfort Systems’s shares gained 54.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
UiPath Inc. PATH: This robotic process automation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% overthe last 60 days.
UiPath’s shares gained 11.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.