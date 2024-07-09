Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9:

Carvana Co. CVNA: Thise-commerce platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Carvana's shares gained 51.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Air Lease Corporation AL: This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation's shares gained 17.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 16.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.6% over the last 60 days.

Entrada Therapeutics' shares gained 21% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

