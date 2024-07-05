Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

MasTec, Inc. MTZ: This infrastructure construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

MasTec’s shares gained 9.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Immersion Corporation IMMR: This haptic technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Immersion’s shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT: This audio streaming services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Spotify’s shares gained 59.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

