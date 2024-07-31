Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31:

argenx SE ARGX: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.2% over the last 60 days.

argenx's shares gained 32.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA: This mineral exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla Silver's shares gained 48.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

