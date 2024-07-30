Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30:

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT: Thisaudio streaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Spotify Technology Price and Consensus

Spotify Technology price-consensus-chart | Spotify Technology Quote

Spotify's shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spotify Technology Price

Spotify Technology price | Spotify Technology Quote

Newmont Corporation NEM: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

Newmont's shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Newmont Corporation Price

Newmont Corporation price | Newmont Corporation Quote

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. KREF: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price and Consensus

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust price-consensus-chart | KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Quote

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust price | KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Quote

