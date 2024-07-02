Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna’s shares gained 56.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels chartered to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamere’s shares gained 50% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LendingTree, Inc. TREE: This operator of an online consumer platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree’s shares gained 38.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.