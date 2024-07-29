Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29:

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation's shares gained 22.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG: This financial technology holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

PROG Holdings' shares gained 32.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kemper Corporation KMPR: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Kemper's shares gained 11.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

