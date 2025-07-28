Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Calix, Inc. CALX: This provider of cloud and software platforms, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Calix’s shares gained 35.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP: This clinical research-based drug and medical devices company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Medpace’s shares gained 46.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST: This manufacturer of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

West Pharmaceutical’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

