Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

HealthStream, Inc. HSTM: This company that provides Software-as-a-Service based applications for healthcare organizations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

HealthStream’s shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage devices and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital’s shares gained 11.3% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Baytex’s shares gained 15% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

