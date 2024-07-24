Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Sabre Corporation SABR: This software and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Sabre’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This instructor-led training services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft’s shares gained 124.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This company that sells memory and storage products worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron’s shares gained 28.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

