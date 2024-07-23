Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.5% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote

GeneDx’s shares gained 175.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price

GeneDx Holdings Corp. price | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC: This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Tenet’s shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This glass and metal products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Apogee’s shares gained 18.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.