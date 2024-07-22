Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

TDK Corporation TTDKY: This electronic component company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

TDK Corp. Price and Consensus

TDK Corp. price-consensus-chart | TDK Corp. Quote

TDK’s shares gained 44.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TDK Corp. Price

TDK Corp. price | TDK Corp. Quote

Hagerty, Inc. HGTY: This insurance agency has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Hagerty, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hagerty, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hagerty, Inc. Quote

Hagerty’s shares gained 23.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hagerty, Inc. Price

Hagerty, Inc. price | Hagerty, Inc. Quote

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC: This component manufacturer for material handling industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Quote

Greenland Technologies’ shares gained 21.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Price

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation price | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TDK Corp. (TTDKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.