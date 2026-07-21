Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21:

Astronics Corporation ATRO: This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Astronics Corporation Price and Consensus

Astronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Astronics Corporation Quote

Astronics' shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Astronics Corporation Price

Astronics Corporation price | Astronics Corporation Quote

ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.7% over the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus

Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote

ORIX’s shares gained 25.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Orix Corp Ads Price

Orix Corp Ads price | Orix Corp Ads Quote

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC: This energy storage software company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Fluence Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fluence Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fluence Energy, Inc. Quote

Fluence’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fluence Energy, Inc. Price

Fluence Energy, Inc. price | Fluence Energy, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orix Corp Ads (IX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.