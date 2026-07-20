Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20:

State Street Corporation STT: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

State Street Corporation Price and Consensus

State Street Corporation price-consensus-chart | State Street Corporation Quote

State Street's shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

State Street Corporation Price

State Street Corporation price | State Street Corporation Quote

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR: This semiconductor testing solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 337.5% over the last 60 days.

Aehr Test Systems Price and Consensus

Aehr Test Systems price-consensus-chart | Aehr Test Systems Quote

Aehr’s shares gained 177.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aehr Test Systems Price

Aehr Test Systems price | Aehr Test Systems Quote

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS: This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Nebius Group N.V. Price and Consensus

Nebius Group N.V. price-consensus-chart | Nebius Group N.V. Quote

Nebius’ shares gained 13.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nebius Group N.V. Price

Nebius Group N.V. price | Nebius Group N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.