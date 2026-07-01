Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Delek US Holdings' shares gained 13.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. CZFS: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Financial Services Inc. Quote

Citizens Financial Services’ shares gained 15.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. Price

Citizens Financial Services Inc. price | Citizens Financial Services Inc. Quote

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. ALH: This commercial laundry systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Quote

Alliance Laundry Holdings ’ shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Price

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. price | Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.