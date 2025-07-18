Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM: This miner of precious and base metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Fortuna’s shares gained 51.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This miner of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp’s shares gained 50% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA: This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla’s shares gained 71.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

