Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

ProKidney Corp. PROK: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

ProKidney’s shares gained 371.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Roku, Inc. ROKU: This operator of a TV streaming platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Roku’s shares gained 55.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Pharming Group N.V. PHAR: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Pharming’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

