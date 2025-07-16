Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited FRFHF: This property and casualty insurance and investment management services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Quote

Fairfax Financial’s shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Price

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. price | Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Quote

Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote

Banco de Chile’s shares gained 20.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banco De Chile Price

Banco De Chile price | Banco De Chile Quote

LY Corporation YAHOY: This online advertising and e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Quote

LY Corporation’s shares gained 26.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Price

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR price | LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco De Chile (BCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.