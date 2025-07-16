Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited FRFHF: This property and casualty insurance and investment management services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Quote
Fairfax Financial’s shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Price
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. price | Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Quote
Banco de Chile BCH: This banking and financial products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
Banco de Chile’s shares gained 20.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Banco De Chile Price
Banco De Chile price | Banco De Chile Quote
LY Corporation YAHOY: This online advertising and e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Quote
LY Corporation’s shares gained 26.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Price
LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR price | LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.
Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Banco De Chile (BCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.