Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15:

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 115.4% over the last 60 days.

Theravance Biopharma's shares gained 11.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV: This timeshare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations's shares gained 4.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sprout Social, Inc. SPT: This social media management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprout Social's shares gained 5.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.