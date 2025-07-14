Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELDN: This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Eledon’s shares gained 22.2% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KDDI Corporation KDDIY: This Japanese telecommunications services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

KDDI’s shares gained 5.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG: This designer and developer of enterprise solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Penguin’s shares gained 41.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

