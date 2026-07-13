Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

Sandisk Corporation SNDK: This company that designs and manufactures flash memory, storage solutions for consumers and enterprises has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Sandisk’s shares gained 101.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandisk Corporation Price

Sandisk Corporation price | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX: This developer of peptide-based medicines for psoriasis, rare blood disorders, obesity, and other immune-mediated diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Protagonist’s shares gained 34.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. price | Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION: This film and television production and distribution conglomerate has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.2% over the last 60 days.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. Price and Consensus

Lionsgate Studios Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lionsgate Studios Corp. Quote

Lionsgate’s shares gained 21.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. Price

Lionsgate Studios Corp. price | Lionsgate Studios Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.