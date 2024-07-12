Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:

Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA: This oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Ikena Oncology's shares gained 28.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH: This diversified home care platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Velocity Financial, Inc. VEL: This real estate finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Velocity Financial's shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

