Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: Thistitanium dioxide pigments company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 158% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide's shares gained 35% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This education and training services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft's shares gained 66.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR: This automated brokerage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group's shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

