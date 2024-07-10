Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10:

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation's shares gained 32.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Zai Lab's shares gained 10.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International's shares gained 42% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.