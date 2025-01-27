Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27:

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB: This bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holdings' shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial's shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amphenol Corporation APH: This electrical and electronics manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol Corporation's shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

