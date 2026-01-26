Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR: This automated electronic broker has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Interactive’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This wealth management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Simmons First National’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

