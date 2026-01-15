Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Jan. 15

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan.15:

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU: This metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Centerra Gold’s shares gained 26.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Aris Mining Corporation’s shares gained 64.1% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cameco Corporation CCJ: This uranium mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Cameco’s shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

