Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6

Celestica Inc. CLS: This supply chain solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Celestica's shares gained 46.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5 %. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. RRBI: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Red River Bancshares' shares gained 37.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

JOYY Inc. JOYY: This social media platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

JOYY's shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

