Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6
Celestica Inc. CLS: This supply chain solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Celestica's shares gained 46.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5 %. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. RRBI: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Red River Bancshares' shares gained 37.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
JOYY Inc. JOYY: This social media platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
JOYY's shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.