Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU: This gold and copper mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Centerra Gold's shares gained 54.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree's shares gained 39.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

UMB Financial Corporation UMBF: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

UMB Financial Corporation's shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

