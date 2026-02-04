Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM: This integrated circuits and semiconductor devices company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s shares gained 14.4% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Bancorp’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp’s shares gained 6.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

