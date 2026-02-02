Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

ASML Holding N.V. ASML: This lithography solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding's shares gained 33.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.9% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines' shares gained 56.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Enova's shares gained 34.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

