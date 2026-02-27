Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27:

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO: This process control equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price and Consensus

Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

Onto Innovation's shares gained 52.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price

Onto Innovation Inc. price | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Price and Consensus

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) price-consensus-chart | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Quote

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Price

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) price | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Quote

Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT: This mortgage insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Enact Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enact Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote

Enact's shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enact Holdings, Inc. Price

Enact Holdings, Inc. price | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.