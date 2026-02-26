Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26:

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU: This metal fabrication company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum's shares gained 38.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Enova International's shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust's shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

