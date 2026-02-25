Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU: This filter manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies' shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank's shares gained 21.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT: This private mortgage insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Enact's shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

