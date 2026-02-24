Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24:

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU: This metal fabrication company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation's shares gained 36.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

Fluor Corporation FLR: This engineering and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Fluor Corporation Price and Consensus

Fluor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fluor Corporation Quote

Fluor's shares gained 25.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fluor Corporation Price

Fluor Corporation price | Fluor Corporation Quote

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote

Alpine Income Property Trust's shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.