Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23:

Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Constellium's shares gained 63.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Nova's shares gained 48.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. NIC: This bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Nicolet Bankshares' shares gained 31.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

