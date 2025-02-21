Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB: This cannabis company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 560% over the last 60 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Price and Consensus

Aurora Cannabis Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Quote

Aurora Cannabis' shares gained 35.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Price

Aurora Cannabis Inc. price | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Quote

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. BHRB: This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

Burke & Herbert Financial Services' shares gained 4.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This warehouse club operator company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club's shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.