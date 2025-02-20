News & Insights

Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 20th

February 20, 2025 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Newmark Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote

Newmark's shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price

Newmark Group, Inc. Price

Newmark Group, Inc. price | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company's shares gained 14.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price

Molson Coors Beverage Company price | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palomar Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palomar Holdings, Inc. Quote

Palomar's shares gained 13.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price

Palomar Holdings, Inc. price | Palomar Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TAP
NMRK
PLMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.