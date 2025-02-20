Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Newmark's shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company's shares gained 14.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Palomar's shares gained 13.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

