Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Nova's shares gained 56.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Freshworks Inc. FRSH: This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Freshworks' shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

enGene Holdings Inc. ENGN: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

enGene Holdings' shares gained 13.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

