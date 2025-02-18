Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:

Roku, Inc. ROKU: This TV streaming platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Roku's shares gained 34.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Roku, Inc. Price

Roku, Inc. price | Roku, Inc. Quote

AppLovin Corporation APP: This AdTech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus

AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote

AppLovin's shares gained 58.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AppLovin Corporation Price

AppLovin Corporation price | AppLovin Corporation Quote

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

FinWise Bancorp's shares gained 12.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FinWise Bancorp Price

FinWise Bancorp price | FinWise Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.