Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17:

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

TTM’s shares gained 42.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS: This company that supplies precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for semiconductor manufacturing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Energy’s shares gained 58.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cameco Corporation CCJ: This company that produces uranium fuel and provides nuclear energy solutions globally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Cameco’s shares gained 36% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

