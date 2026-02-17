Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17:
TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
TTM’s shares gained 42.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price
TTM Technologies, Inc. price | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS: This company that supplies precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for semiconductor manufacturing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote
Advanced Energy’s shares gained 58.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote
Cameco Corporation CCJ: This company that produces uranium fuel and provides nuclear energy solutions globally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Cameco Corporation Price and Consensus
Cameco Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cameco Corporation Quote
Cameco’s shares gained 36% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cameco Corporation Price
Cameco Corporation price | Cameco Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.See
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.