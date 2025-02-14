Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

FinWise’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY: This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

SoftBank’s shares gained 10.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health and mineral nutrition company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Phibro’s shares gained 44.9% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

