Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Veracyte, Inc. VCYT: This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Veracyte, Inc. Price and Consensus

Veracyte, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veracyte, Inc. Quote

Veracyte’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veracyte, Inc. Price

Veracyte, Inc. price | Veracyte, Inc. Quote

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This wealth management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Northern Trust’s shares gained 3.05% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Trust Corporation Price

Northern Trust Corporation price | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.