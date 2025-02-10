Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX: This medical devices company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Boston Scientific’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Enova’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers’ shares gained 33.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

