Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Boston Scientific Corporation BSX: This medical devices company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Boston Scientific Corporation Price and Consensus
Boston Scientific’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Boston Scientific Corporation Price
Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. Price
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cullen/Frost Bankers’ shares gained 33.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Price
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
