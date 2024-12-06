Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Peoples Financial Services' shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. HNVR: This bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Hanover Bancorp's shares gained 45.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Price

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. price | Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.