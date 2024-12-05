Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5:

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This technology infrastructure provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings' shares gained 82.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

8x8, Inc. EGHT: This communications technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

8x8's shares gained 77.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

