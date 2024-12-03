Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:

Viking Holdings Ltd VIK: This passenger transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Viking Holdings' shares gained 40.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. AHR: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

American Healthcare REIT's shares gained 34.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Old National Bancorp ONB: This bank holding company for Old National Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Old National Bancorp's shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.